Private investment firm Recharge hires former Bridgewater Singapore head

HONG KONG : New York and Singapore-based private investment firm Recharge Capital has appointed Margaret Wang, former head of Bridgewater Associates Singapore, as a managing partner, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wang will lead Recharge’s Singapore office and spearhead its operations in the Asia Pacific region. The firm manages US$6 billion in assets.

She is set to focus on leading its women's health strategy, including Rhea Holdings Co., a US$200 million women’s healthcare-focused investment vehicle launched in June 2023, the statement said.

