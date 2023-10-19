Logo
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in The Hague urge ICC action
People protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, from a car, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, near the headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has ongoing investigations into potential atrocity crimes carried out by Hamas in Israel, and by Israelis in the Gaza Strip going back to 2014, and which also covers the current conflict, in The Hague, Netherlands October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
THE HAGUE : Several hundred pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside The Hague headquarters of the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday to urge it and the international community to take action against what they call genocide against Palestinians.

Fighting began on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel as part of its goal to end Israeli occupation. Israel has since retaliated by bombing Gaza, and an estimated 1,400 Israelis and 3,000 Palestinians have been killed so far.

The ICC is investigating potential atrocity crimes that Hamas militants in Israel and Israelis in the Gaza Strip have committed since 2014, which also covers the current conflict.

"We are against killings of any (parties), however when it comes to Gaza the world is always (turning) a blind eye. We came here to say enough is enough," Rafat Alkayyali, 50, said, adding that he came to the ICC to protest because he believes in international law.

Protesters carried signs that said: "Justice for Palestine - Stop the Genocide" and "How many children will die until Israel is prosecuted".

Last week ICC prosecutor Karim Khan told Reuters that the court has jurisdiction over potential atrocity crimes carried out by Hamas militants in Israel and Israelis in the Gaza Strip, even though Israel is not a member state.

(Reporting by Piroschka van de Wou; writing by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Josie Kao)

