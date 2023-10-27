Projectile falls in Egyptian Red Sea town of Nuweiba, two security sources say

CAIRO : Two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Friday that a projectile fell in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba and that authorities were still gathering more information on the incident.

The projectile fell in a part of the town that was desert land, the sources said. A witness told Reuters that a loud explosion was heard and clouds of dust were seen at a distance.

