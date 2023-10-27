Logo
Projectile falls in Egyptian Red Sea town of Nuweiba, two security sources say
A dust cloud is seen in the sky as Egyptian security sources told Reuters that a projectile fell in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba, Egypt, October 27, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Ahmed Ona via REUTERS
Dust is seen as Egyptian security sources told Reuters that a projectile fell in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba, Egypt, October 27, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Ahmed Ona via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
CAIRO : Two Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Friday that a projectile fell in the Red Sea resort town of Nuweiba and that authorities were still gathering more information on the incident.

The projectile fell in a part of the town that was desert land, the sources said. A witness told Reuters that a loud explosion was heard and clouds of dust were seen at a distance.

(Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan in Cairo and Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Christina Fincher)

