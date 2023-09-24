Logo
Protesters attack police car during Paris demonstration
French Interior and Overseas Minister Gerald Darmanin leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30, 2023. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

Published September 24, 2023
Updated September 24, 2023
PARIS :A demonstration against police violence in Paris on Saturday saw some clashes between protesters and police in what French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "unacceptable violence".

Video footage posted by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a moving police car being struck with iron bars. Nunez also said a bank had been targeted.

"We see where anti-police hatred leads," Darmanin wrote on X.

One of the police officers stepped outside the car holding his gun but did not use it, Nunez told BFM TV, adding that the demonstration resumed normally after the police car was able to leave.

Three people were arrested, he also said.

The demonstrations had been called by several associations and political parties in several parts of France to protest against alleged violence and racism by police.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mike Harrison)

