Protesting inmates start fire at Iran prison, shots heard -report

Prisoners at a facility in southwest Iran started a fire to protest against a death sentence issued against a fellow inmate, and shots have been heard, an Iranian news agency reported on Friday.

"Following the announcement of the death sentence of a prisoner in Ramhormoz prison, several prisoners have started a riot by starting a fire," the semi-official news agency Mehr reported. "Gunfire could be heard from outside the prison."

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)