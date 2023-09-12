Logo
Putin and Kim's meeting will be full-scale visit, Kremlin says
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Picture taken April 25, 2019. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
MOSCOW : North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Russia and meeting with President Vladimir Putin will be a full-scale visit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Kim has set off for Russia aboard a special train, a South Korean source said, as Pyongyang and Moscow on Monday confirmed a summit with President Vladimir Putin amid Russia's deepening isolation over its actions in Ukraine.

"There will be talks between the two delegations. And after that, if necessary, the leaders will continue their communication in a one-on-one format," Peskov said. Video of his remarks were posted to social media by a Kremlin journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to Peskov, the main topic of the talks will be bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

"We will continue to strengthen our friendship," Peskov said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Maxim Rodionov)

