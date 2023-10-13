Putin cautions Israel that ground attack on Gaza would be unacceptable

BISHKEK :Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for an end to the bloodshed in the Middle East and cautioned Israel that a ground offensive in Gaza would lead to an "absolutely unacceptable" number of civilian casualties.

Israel's military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks for an expected ground invasion in response to a devastating attack by the militant group Hamas.

Putin said Israel had been subjected to "an attack unprecedented in its cruelty" and had the right to protection, but that the bloodshed should cease, cautioning that a ground attack would lead to "serious consequences for all sides".

"And most importantly, the civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable. Now the main thing is to stop the bloodshed," Putin said at a summit in Kyrgyzstan with other former republics of the Soviet Union.

"Russia is ready to coordinate with all constructively minded partners," Putin said, adding that the key to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as it capital.

Russia, which has relations with Israel, the Palestinians, and groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, Iran and major Arab powers, has repeatedly blamed the United States for ignoring the fate of Palestinians and thus sowing chaos in the Middle East.

"The major tragedy that Israelis and Palestinians are currently experiencing is the direct result of the United States' failed policy in the Middle East," Putin said.

"The Americans, with the support of their European satellites, tried to monopolise" the Middle East peace process, Putin said.

Russia built much closer relations with Israel after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and Israel was cautious about openly criticising Moscow for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has left hundreds of thousands of people dead or injured.

Since the devastating Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, both Kyiv and Moscow have sought to compare the events in the Middle East to the war in Ukraine. Kyiv has compared Moscow to Hamas while Russia has said the West has ignored the fate of the Palestinians while supporting Israel.

"More than a million people from Gaza must urgently evacuate... at the demand of the Israeli army. Yet all the 'Western partners' are shamefully silent," former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.

"I wonder what their reaction would be to a similar demand to the Kyiv regime to evacuate one of (its) major cities?"

(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mark Heinrich)