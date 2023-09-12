Logo
Putin, China's vice premier to discuss high-level contacts for end of year
Putin, China's vice premier to discuss high-level contacts for end of year

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing attends a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/File Photo

Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing attends a news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Pool/File Photo

Published September 12, 2023
Updated September 12, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing will discuss during their meeting bilateral contacts at the "highest-level" by the end of the year, Russian agencies cited Kremlin's spokesman as saying on Tuesday.

Putin is to meet the Chinese vice premier in Vladivostok where Russia is holding a major economic forum this week.

"[This is] another opportunity to quickly compare notes, including in the context of bilateral contacts at the highest level planned before the end of this year," Russian agencies cited spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said in July that Putin planned to visit China in October at the time of its third "Belt and Road" forum, responding to an invitation issued by Xi during a high-profile state visit to Russia in March.

(This story has been corrected to fix the title to China's vice premier, not vice president, in the headline and paragraphs 1 and 2)

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

