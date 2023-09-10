Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Putin discusses Niger crisis with Malian leader -Kremlin
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Putin discusses Niger crisis with Malian leader -Kremlin

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee via a video link in Sochi, Russia September 5, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with the Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee via a video link in Sochi, Russia September 5, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday held a phone call with the interim leader of Mali, Assimi Goita, and discussed topics including anti-terrorism efforts and the crisis in Mali's neighbour Niger, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, the two leaders agreed that the crisis in Niger, where a July coup ousted President Mohammed Bazoum, could only be resolved by diplomatic means.

West Africa's main regional bloc, The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has previously threatened military intervention to restore Bazoum to power.

The ruling military junta in Mali has warned against outside intervention in Niger, and has also developed a close relationship with Russia, with Moscow's Wagner Group mercenary force deployed in the country.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Sharon Singleton)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.