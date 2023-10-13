Logo
Putin: Russia expanding economic ties with CIS despite Western sanctions
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon pose for a group photo at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends an event dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Russian military base in the city of Kant, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan October 12, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via REUTERS
Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
BISHKEK : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Russia was expanding its economic ties with countries of the former Soviet Union in spite of Western sanctions against Moscow.

Putin was speaking in Kyrgyzstan, a Central Asian nation with strong ties to Moscow, during what was his first foreign trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow)

