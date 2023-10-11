Logo
Putin says some state had to be behind Nord Stream pipeline blasts in 2022
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani in Moscow, Russia, October 10, 2023. Sputnik/Sergei Bobylyov/Pool via REUTERS

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
MOSCOW : Blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream gas pipeline connecting Russia and Europe could not have been carried out without the backing of some government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin said Moscow's requests to join the investigation into the incident, which occurred in September 2022, have been ignored. Russia has previously blamed the United States and Britain for the blasts. They have denied involvement.

(Reporting by Reuters)

