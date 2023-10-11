Putin says some state had to be behind Nord Stream pipeline blasts in 2022
MOSCOW : Blasts that destroyed the Nord Stream gas pipeline connecting Russia and Europe could not have been carried out without the backing of some government, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
Putin said Moscow's requests to join the investigation into the incident, which occurred in September 2022, have been ignored. Russia has previously blamed the United States and Britain for the blasts. They have denied involvement.
(Reporting by Reuters)
