Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Putin says US is inflaming Middle East by sending aircraft carrier group
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Putin says US is inflaming Middle East by sending aircraft carrier group

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session at the 2023 Russian Energy Week international forum at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia October 11, 2023. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the plenary session at the 2023 Russian Energy Week international forum at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia October 11, 2023. Sputnik/Kristina Kormilitsyna/Kremlin via REUTERS

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States on Wednesday of inflaming the Middle East by sending an aircraft carrier group to the region, saying "compromise solutions" were needed and that he hoped common sense would prevail.

The Kremlin chief has called the explosion of violence between Israel and the Palestinians a vivid example of the failure of U.S. policy in the Middle East, which he says has taken no account of the needs of the Palestinians.

Following the surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on Saturday, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. was moving a carrier strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel.

Putin, speaking at an energy conference in Moscow, said the U.S. move, which was also fiercely criticised by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, was a mistake.

"I don't understand why the U.S. is dragging aircraft carrier groups into the Mediterranean Sea. I don't really understand the point. Are they going to bomb Lebanon or what?" he said.

"Or have they decided to try to scare someone? There are people there who are no longer afraid of anything. This is not the way to solve the problem. Compromise solutions need to be looked for. Of course, such actions are inflaming the situation."

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.