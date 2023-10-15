Logo
Putin sees China's One Belt One Road initiative as desire to cooperate - Russian agencies
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a press conference following the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders' summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, October 13, 2023. Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Pool via REUTERS  

Published October 15, 2023
tp: Russia President Vladimir Putin said that he sees China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative as a desire to cooperate on the global arena, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday.

"We see that some perceive it as an attempt by the People's Republic of China to crush someone under itself, but we don't see this that way: we just see a desire for cooperation," Russia's news agency cited Putin as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

