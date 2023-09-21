Logo
Putin welcomes Karabakh truce deal in call with Armenian PM Pashinyan -Kremlin
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission in the city of Izhevsk, Russia, September 19, 2023. Sputnik/Maxim Blinov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union summit at the Grand Kremlin Palace, in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2023. Sputnik/Ilya Pitalev/Kremlin via REUTERS./File Photo
Published September 21, 2023
Updated September 21, 2023
MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and the defeated forces who had been trying to maintain decades of ethnic Armenian control of Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Kremlin said.

In a statement giving an account of a phone call between Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said Putin "noted with satisfaction that it was possible to overcome the acute phase of the conflict, and welcomed the agreement ... on a complete cessation of hostilities and the holding of negotiations on Sept. 21".

The Kremlin had already said it considered Baku's lightning offensive an internal action on its own sovereign territory, and dismissed allegations from Armenia, Moscow's ally, that Russian peacekeepers had done too little to protect Karabakh's Armenian population.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Grant McCool)

