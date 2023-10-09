Qatar leading talks to swap Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians in Israeli jails

DOHA/GAZA : Qatari mediators have held urgent calls with Hamas officials to try to negotiate freedom for Israeli women and children seized by the militant group and held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 36 Palestinian women and children from Israel's prisons, a source told Reuters.

The negotiations, which Qatar has been conducting in coordination with the United States since Saturday night, are "moving positively" said the source, who has been briefed on the talks. But there are no signs of breakthroughs as both sides dig in.

Qatar has been in touch with Hamas officials in Doha and Gaza, the source said, since the Islamist group launched a assault from Gaza, storming into Israeli towns, killing more than 700 Israelis and escaping with dozens of hostages.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza with additional reporting by James Mackenzie in Jerusalem and Ahmed Mohamed Hassan in Cairo; Writing by Andrew Mills; Editing by Michael Georgy and Angus MacSwan)