QatarEnergy, China's National Petroleum Corp sign 27-year LNG deal - sources
A 3D printed natural gas pipeline is placed in front of displayed CNPC (China National Petroleum Corporation) logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/FILE PHOTO
The new Qatar Energy logo is pictured during a news conference in Doha, Qatar, October 11, 2021. Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS/FILE PHOTO
Published June 20, 2023
Updated June 20, 2023
DUBAI : QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China's National Petroleum Corp with 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

CNPC will also take a 5per cent equity stake of one LNG train of QatarEnergy’s north field gas expansion, sources added.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

