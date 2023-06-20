QatarEnergy, China's National Petroleum Corp sign 27-year LNG deal - sources

DUBAI : QatarEnergy has signed a 27-year deal to supply China's National Petroleum Corp with 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

CNPC will also take a 5per cent equity stake of one LNG train of QatarEnergy’s north field gas expansion, sources added.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)