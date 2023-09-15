Qualcomm China signs MOU with Baidu to work on XR technology

BEIJING : Qualcomm China has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with China's Baidu to work on extended reality (XR) technology, the company said in a statement on its social media account on Friday.

They will work together on areas including XR technology and generative artificial intelligence to build a new generation of metaverse infrastructures, said the statement from Qualcomm.

