Raisi says Iran backs Palestinians but 'resistance' groups decide independently
DUBAI : Supporting the Palestinians is Iran's foreign policy priority but the "resistance" groups make their own independent decisions, President Ebrahim Raisi told his Russian counterpart in a phone call on Monday, Iranian state media reported.
They quoted Raisi as also telling Russia's Vladimir Putin: "There is a possibility of the conflict between Israel and Palestinians expanding to other fronts."
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Mark Heinrich)
