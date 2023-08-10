Logo
Rakuten to combine credit card and mobile payments business -NHK
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Sam Nussey

Published August 10, 2023
Updated August 10, 2023
TOKYO : Japan's Rakuten Group will combine its credit card and mobile payment businesses and is considering listing its card business, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

This would be the e-commerce group's latest attempt to shore up its finances after racking up enormous losses since 2020 on its beleaguered attempt to establish Japan's fourth major mobile network carrier.

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Jamie Freed)

