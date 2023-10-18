Reactions to strike on Gaza hospital killing hundreds

:A blast at a hospital in Gaza City killed some 500 Palestinians on Tuesday in the deadliest single incident since Israel launched an unrelenting bombing campaign in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas cross-border attack.

Israel's military denied responsibility for the bombing, saying military intelligence suggested the hospital was hit by a failed rocket launch by the enclave's Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group.

Following are reactions to the bombing:

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION

"WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip. The hospital was operational, with patients, health and care givers, and internally displaced people sheltering there. Early reports indicate hundreds of fatalities and injuries.

"The hospital was one of 20 in the north of the Gaza Strip facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military. The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity, and alternative shelter for those displaced.

"WHO calls for the immediate active protection of civilians and health care. Evacuation orders must be reversed. International humanitarian law must be abided by, which means health care must be actively protected and never targeted.

PALESTINIAN HAMAS LEADER ISMAIL HANIYEHI

"The hospital massacre confirms the enemy's brutality and the extent of his feeling of defeat," he said, adding that the attack will be "a new turning point."

ISRAEL PRIME MINISTER BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

"The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children."

ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES SPOKESMAN

"An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.

"Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."

SYRIAN PRESIDENCY

"Syria holds Western countries responsible especially the

United States of America, for this massacre and others, since

they are a partner of the Zionist entity across all organized

operations designed to kill Palestinians."

TURKISH PRESIDENT TAYYIP ERDOGAN

"I call on all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza."

