Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Republican lawmaker seeks details of Tesla relationship with Chinese battery company CATL
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Republican lawmaker seeks details of Tesla relationship with Chinese battery company CATL

Republican lawmaker seeks details of Tesla relationship with Chinese battery company CATL
FILE PHOTO: A Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside of a Tesla dealership in New York, U.S., April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo
Republican lawmaker seeks details of Tesla relationship with Chinese battery company CATL
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a logo of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON : The chair of the House Ways and Means Committee asked Tesla Tuesday to detail its relationship with Chinese battery manufacturer CATL.

Republicans in Congress have been probing Ford Motor's planned US$3.5 billion investment to build a battery plant in Michigan using technology from CATL, the world's largest battery maker. The panel's chair, Representative Jason Smith, asked Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a letter if the EV maker has contracts with CATL or is considering contracts. Smith said the committee is concerned CATL "may be trying to negotiate other agreements like the agreement with Ford."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.