Restructuring plan for parent of automaker Brilliance China approved by creditors, court
BEIJING : The restructuring plan for the parent company of Chinese automaker Brilliance China has been approved by creditors and a Chinese court, according to China's national enterprise bankruptcy information disclosure platform.
(This story has been corrected to say restructuring plan is for Brilliance China's parent company, not for Brilliance China)
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill and Tom Hogue)
