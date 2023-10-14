Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon

A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, Reuters said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.

