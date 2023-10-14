Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, Reuters said in a statement on Friday.
"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.
Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.
(Editing by Mark Bendeich)
Read more of the latest in