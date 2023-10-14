Logo
Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah holds a kitten while posing for a picture in Saaideh, Lebanon, July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Emilie Madi

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, Reuters said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.

(Editing by Mark Bendeich)

