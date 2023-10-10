Rheinmetall receives order for artillery shells for Ukraine

Rheinmetall has received a further order for artillery ammunition destined for Ukraine under a framework agreement with the German military, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the latest call-off, the company will deliver over a hundred thousand 155mm shells from the its new Spanish subsidiary, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.

Tens of thousands of rounds are to be delivered in 2023, with the remainder due to ship in 2024, according to a statement from Rheinmetall, the world's biggest ammunition producer.

