Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Rheinmetall receives order for artillery shells for Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rheinmetall receives order for artillery shells for Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rheinmetall is seen at a production line of German company Rheinmetall, which produces weapons and ammunition for tanks and artillery, during a media tour at the company’s plant in Unterluess, Germany, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rheinmetall is seen at a production line of German company Rheinmetall, which produces weapons and ammunition for tanks and artillery, during a media tour at the company’s plant in Unterluess, Germany, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Rheinmetall has received a further order for artillery ammunition destined for Ukraine under a framework agreement with the German military, the company said on Tuesday.

Under the latest call-off, the company will deliver over a hundred thousand 155mm shells from the its new Spanish subsidiary, Rheinmetall Expal Munitions, as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.

Tens of thousands of rounds are to be delivered in 2023, with the remainder due to ship in 2024, according to a statement from Rheinmetall, the world's biggest ammunition producer.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay, Editing by Rachel More)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.