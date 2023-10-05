Rheinmetall supplies Ukraine with more drone reconnaissance systems

Rheinmetall has won another order from the German government to supply Ukraine with drone reconnaissance systems, the defence manufacturer said on Thursday.

The order, which is carried out in cooperation with Estonia's DefSecIntel, is valued in the low double-digit million euro range, Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Delivery of the SurveilSPIRE reconnaissance systems, which can detect and destroy hostile drones, have already started, it added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)