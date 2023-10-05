Logo
Rheinmetall supplies Ukraine with more drone reconnaissance systems
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rheinmetall is seen at a production line of German company Rheinmetall, which produces weapons and ammunition for tanks and artillery, during a media tour at the company’s plant in Unterluess, Germany, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
Rheinmetall has won another order from the German government to supply Ukraine with drone reconnaissance systems, the defence manufacturer said on Thursday.

The order, which is carried out in cooperation with Estonia's DefSecIntel, is valued in the low double-digit million euro range, Rheinmetall said in a statement.

Delivery of the SurveilSPIRE reconnaissance systems, which can detect and destroy hostile drones, have already started, it added.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Rachel More)

