Right-wing bloc set to win majority in Spain election, surveys show

MADRID :Spain could have its first far-right participation in government since the days of Francisco Franco after surveys taken in the final week of campaigning showed the centre right People's Party (PP) and the anti-Muslim, anti-feminist Vox winning enough seats in Sunday's election to form a coalition.

PP was set to win 150 seats, while Vox had 31 seats, enough for a majority in the 350-seat parliament, according to a GAD3 voter survey released after polls closed. A survey by Sigma Dos was less conclusive, predicting 145-150 seats for PP and 24-27 seats for Vox, which could mean the two parties would fall short at the lower range of its poll.

The Socialists were set to win 112 seats, according to GAD3, and 113-118 seats according to Sigma Dos, while the far-left platform led by Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz had either 27 seats or 28-31 seats.

GAD3 said its poll surveyed 10,000 people and closed on July 22. The Sigma Dos survey of 17,000 people closed on Sunday.

(Reporting by Horaci Garcia, Guillermo Martinez, Andrei Khalip, Belen Carreno, Jesus Aguado, Emma Pinedo and Catarina DemonyWriting by Charlie Devereux Editing by Nick Macfie and Frances Kerry)