Robot fried chicken: Entrepreneur seeks to improve South Korea's favourite food

INVESTING IN 'FOODTECH'

Already a global cultural powerhouse and major semiconductor exporter, South Korea last year announced plans to plough millions of dollars into a "foodtech" fund to help startups working on high-tech food industry solutions.

Seoul says such innovations could become a "new growth engine", arguing there is huge potential if the country's prowess in advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) technology could be combined with the competitiveness of Korean food classics like kimchi.

South Korea's existing foodtech industry — including everything from next-day grocery delivery app Market Kurly to AI smart kitchens to a "vegan egg" startup — is already worth millions, said food science professor Lee Ki-won at Seoul National University.

Even South Korea's Samsung Electronics — one of the world's biggest tech companies — is trying to get in on the action, recently launching Samsung Food, an AI-personalised recipe and meal-planning platform, available in eight languages.

ProfLee predicted South Korea's other major conglomerates are likely to follow Samsung into foodtech.

"Delivering food using electric vehicles or having robots directly provide deliveries within apartment complexes, known as 'metamobility', could become a part of our daily lives," he said.

"I am confident that within the next 10 years, the food tech industry will transform into the leading sector in South Korea."

'INITIALLY STRUGGLED'

Entrepreneur Kang now has 15 robot-made chicken restaurants in South Korea, and one branch in Singapore.