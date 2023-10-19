Rolex controversy: Malaysian police say watch worn by officer worth S$164, not S$58,000

KUALA LUMPUR — The Malaysian police's Integrity and Compliance Standard Department (JIPS) on Thursday (Oct 19) dispelled allegations concerning a police officer donning an extravagant Rolex timepiece while on duty.

Director Azri Ahmad confirmed that a thorough examination revealed the watch in question to be a design bearing resemblance to the luxury brand, rather than an actual Rolex.

Mr Azri expressed scepticism about the audacity of a police officer wearing such an opulent watch in the line of duty.

"It is an RM570 (S$164) watch," he asserted, substantiating this statement by presenting a detailed close-up photograph of the timepiece along with the warranty card to the New Straits Times.

He appealed to the public to refrain from making baseless allegations on social media platforms.

The controversy began with the circulation of a photograph in a Telegram group, showing a police officer sporting a chronograph timepiece, rumoured to be a Rolex valued at over RM200,000.

The New Straits Times subsequently sought clarification from JIPS regarding the accusation.

Mr Azri underscored the requirement for police officers to declare their assets prior to joining the force and assured that the JIPS would conduct thorough investigations in response to such claims.

He emphasised the need for credible evidence and specific information to facilitate prompt action by the department.

"We cannot simply go on a wild goose chase. Please provide us with credible and strong information for us to follow up on. JIPS would certainly investigate," he said.

Mr Azri encouraged the public to share information or file complaints through rmp.spad.gov.my, contact the department's hotline at 1800-880-222, or send an email to ispaaapdrm [at] rmp.gov.my. NEW STRAITS TIMES