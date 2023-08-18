Logo
Romanian PM hopes 60per cent of Ukrainian grain exports will go through Romania
Romanian PM hopes 60per cent of Ukrainian grain exports will go through Romania

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attends a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attends a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany July 4, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Published August 18, 2023
Updated August 18, 2023
BUCHAREST : Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that he hoped 60per cent of Ukrainian grain exports will transit through Romania, although he stressed this was an ambitious target.

"We hope that over 60per cent of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports will transit Romania," Ciolacu said after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucharest.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Alan Charlish)

