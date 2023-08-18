Romanian PM hopes 60per cent of Ukrainian grain exports will go through Romania

BUCHAREST : Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that he hoped 60per cent of Ukrainian grain exports will transit through Romania, although he stressed this was an ambitious target.

"We hope that over 60per cent of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports will transit Romania," Ciolacu said after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucharest.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie, editing by Alan Charlish)