RSF says killing of Reuters journalist in Lebanon a targeted strike
Reuters' journalist Issam Abdallah films Ukrainian woman Zhanna Lishchynska (not pictured) during an interview with Reuters, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine April 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino/File Photo

Published October 30, 2023
Updated October 30, 2023
PARIS : Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Sunday that the killing of Reuters visuals journalist Issam Abdallah in Lebanon on Oct. 13 was the result of a targeted strike from the direction of the Israeli border.

"According to the ballistic analysis carried out by RSF, the shots came from the east of where the journalists were standing; from the direction of the Israeli border," RSF said. "Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting."

The Israeli military has said it does not deliberately target journalists and that it is investigating the Oct. 13 incident. Reuters has asked the Israel Defense Forces for comment on the RSF report.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Alison Williams)

