Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia asks UN Security Council to vote Monday on Israel, Gaza
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia asks UN Security Council to vote Monday on Israel, Gaza

Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the U.N. Dmitry Polyanskiy addresses the U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :Russia has asked the United Nations Security Council to vote Monday on a draft resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict that calls for a humanitarian ceasefire and condemns violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism.

Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Saturday no changes had been made to the text since it was given to the 15-member body on Friday and that he expected the vote to be scheduled for 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT) on Monday.

The one-page draft resolution also calls for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need. It refers to Israel and the Palestinians but does not directly name Hamas.

A U.N. Security Council resolution needs at least nine votes in favor and no vetoes by the United States, Britain, France, China or Russia. The United States has traditionally shielded its ally Israel from any Security Council action.

Israel was preparing on Saturday to launch a ground assault against Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza Strip, after telling Palestinians living in the densely populated territory to move south towards a closed border with Egypt.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas in retaliation for an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group a week ago. Hamas stormed Israeli towns, killing 1,300 people and seizing scores of hostages - the worst attack on civilians in Israel's history.

Israeli jets and artillery have already subjected Gaza to the most intense bombardment it has ever seen, putting the enclave, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, under total siege. Gaza authorities say more than 2,200 people have been killed.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Chizu Nomiyama)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.