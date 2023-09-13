Russia calls talks with North Korea 'important' amid geopolitical changes

The upcoming talks between the leaders of Russia and North Korea are important against the backdrop of the geopolitical changes in the world, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman told RIA news agency in remarks published on Wednesday.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, which could be as early as Wednesday, is being watched apprehensively by Washington and allies, who suspect the two will discuss military cooperation and could agree on a deal to trade arms and defence technology.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry, told the RIA state news agency that geopolitical changes - "the synergy demonstrated by the G20," the expansion of the BRICS bloc of developing nations and the processes of "de-dollarization" - are "a way out of the endless crises that the United States creates".

The BRICS nations agreed in August to admit Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates in a move aimed at accelerating its push to reshuffle a world order it sees as outdated.

"Of course, against this background, bilateral contacts are very important. And the situation on the Korean Peninsula is, of course, of utmost importance for security and stability in the region," RIA cited Zakharova as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne. Editing by Gerry Doyle)