Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia denies five planes emitted distress signals, blames foreign website glitch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia denies five planes emitted distress signals, blames foreign website glitch

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russia's aviation authority on Thursday denied media reports that five planes flying over central Russia had emitted distress signals, saying the false information looked like it had come from a glitch in a foreign flight tracking website.

The TASS state news agency had reported on the incident earlier on Thursday.

Rosaviatsiya, Russia's aviation authority, said in a statement that all five flights had taken place as planned and without any safety issues and that no distress signals had been detected.

It said media had originally cited information from the FlightRadar24 flight tracking website which Rosaviatsiya said had probably been generated by a system glitch.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.