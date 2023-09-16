Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia denies Ukraine has retaken village of Andriivka, near Bakhmut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia denies Ukraine has retaken village of Andriivka, near Bakhmut

Published September 16, 2023
Updated September 16, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia on Saturday denied a Ukrainian claim to have recaptured the devastated eastern village of Andriivka, a stepping stone on the way to the town of Bakhmut.

"The enemy did not abandon plans to capture the city of Artyomovsk [Bakhmut] of the Donetsk People's Republic and continued to conduct assault operations ... unsuccessfully trying to oust Russian troops from the population centres of Klishchiivka and Andriivka," the Russian defence ministry said in its daily briefing.

Andriivka lies south of largely-ruined Bakhmut, a mainly symbolic prize that Russian forces seized in May after the fiercest and longest battle since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukrainian General Staff on Friday also reported "partial success" near Klishchiivka, also south of Bakhmut.

Reuters was unable to verify the battlefield reports.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Mark Potter)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.