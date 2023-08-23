Logo
Russia destroys 13,000 tons of grain at Ukrainian Danube river port of Izmail - minister
Published August 23, 2023
Updated August 23, 2023
KYIV : A Russian drone attack on the Danube River port of Izmail in southern Ukraine on Wednesday destroyed 13,000 tons of grain, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Kubrakov said on the Telegram messaging app that the port's export capacity had been reduced by 15per cent by the overnight strike, and added: "Russia is systematically hitting grain silos and warehouses to stop agricultural exports."

Russia did not immediately comment on the overnight strikes.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Kyiv newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

