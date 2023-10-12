Russia downs drone in south, at least three dead -regional governor

:Debris from a drone downed by anti-aircraft units over southern Russia's Belgorod region killed three people and injured at least two, the regional governor said on Thursday.

Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a house had been destroyed and three bodies, of a man, a woman, and a child, had been recovered from under rubble.

Two others were in hospital in serious condition and it was possible a child was still trapped, Gladkov said. Two other houses had sustained damage.

Gladkov made no reference to Ukraine in his posting. Ukraine has launched increasingly frequent drone and missile attacks on targets in southern Russia and in Russia-annexed Crimea.

