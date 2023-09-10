Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia downs eight Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea, says Russian defence ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia downs eight Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea, says Russian defence ministry

Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia's air defence systems destroyed eight Ukraine-launched drones over the Black Sea near the Crimean Peninsula in the early hours of Sunday, the Russian defence ministry said.

The ministry, in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, did not immediately say if there were any damages or injuries.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine about the reported attacks.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.