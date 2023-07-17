Logo
Russia halts participation in Black Sea grain deal, Kremlin says
FILE PHOTO: The cargo ship Mehmet Bey waits to pass through the Bosphorus Strait off the shores of Yenikapi during a misty morning in Istanbul, Turkey, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Calsikan/File Photo

Published July 17, 2023
Updated July 17, 2023
MOSCOW : Russia has halted its participation in the Black Sea grain export deal, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The deal, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey last July, aimed to alleviate a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be safely exported.

It had been extended several times, but was due to expire on Monday. Russia had been saying for months that conditions for its extension had not been fulfilled.

Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of attacking the Crimean bridge overnight with maritime drones, killing two people.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Caleb Davis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

