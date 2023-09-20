Logo
Russia hits Ukrainian Kremenchuk oil refinery in drone attack - governor
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
Russia struck the Kremenchuk oil refinery in the central Poltava region of Ukraine in an overnight drone attack, causing a fire, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Wednesday.

Refinery operations have been temporarily stopped, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that there was no information about casualties.

"Last night, Russians repeatedly attacked Poltava region. Our air defence system did a good job against enemy UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)," he said.

The refinery has been attacked repeatedly by Russia since it invaded Ukraine last year.

Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 17 out of 24 drones that Russia launched on Ukraine overnight, the military said.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Kim Coghill)

