Russia intercepts five HIMARS, JDAM bomb, 37 drones over Ukraine in last 24 hours

MOSCOW : Russia's defence ministry on Sunday said Russian air defences had intercepted five U.S.-made HIMARS shells, an air-launched JDAM bomb and 37 Ukrainian drones over Ukrainian territory in last 24 hours.

The ministry said those interceptions had occurred on the territory where Russia is fighting what it calls a "special military operation".

Separately, the ministry reported that its air defences had shot down six Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and two Ukrainian missiles over Crimea.

