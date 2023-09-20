Logo
Russia-Iran ties have reached new level - Russian defence minister
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu listens to Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh as they visit an Iranian aerospace industry's exhibition in Tehran, Iran, September 20, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, accompanied by Iran's high-rank military officials, visits an Iranian aerospace industry's exhibition in Tehran, Iran, September 20, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu shakes hands with Iran's Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Commander Amirali Hajizadeh at an Iranian aerospace industry's exhibition in Tehran, Iran, September 20, 2023. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
Relations between Russia and Iran have reached a new level despite opposition from much of the Western world, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his visit to Tehran on Wednesday.

"We are aiming at an entire range of planned activities, despite opposition from the United States and its Western allies," the Interfax news agency cited Shoigu as saying.

"Sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran shows its futility, while Russian-Iranian interaction is reaching a new level."

Shoigu met Iran's top security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian on Wednesday and they talked about a wide range of topics, especially the developments in the Caucasus region, according to Iran's Nour News.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Russia's minister of defence also visited the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Wednesday, where he met the head of the Revolutionary Guards Aerospace Force Amirali Hajizadeh while Iran's drones, missile and air defence systems were displayed to him.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Alex Richardson)

