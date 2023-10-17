Logo
Russia push for UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza fails
Russia push for UN Security Council action on Israel, Gaza fails

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, as seen from Ashkelon, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
UNITED NATIONS : A Russian-drafted U.N. Security Council resolution that would have called for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in Gaza failed to get the minimum nine votes needed in the 15-member body on Monday.

The draft resolution received five votes in favor, four votes against and there were six abstentions.

Russia proposed the one-page draft text on Friday, which also called for the release of hostages, humanitarian aid access and the safe evacuation of civilians in need.

The text condemned violence against civilians and all acts of terrorism, but did not name Hamas, who killed 1,300 people in Israel on Oct. 7.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Costas Pitas)

