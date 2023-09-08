Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia replies to US criticism of 'sham' vote in occupied Ukrainian regions -RIA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia replies to US criticism of 'sham' vote in occupied Ukrainian regions -RIA

Russia replies to US criticism of 'sham' vote in occupied Ukrainian regions -RIA
A voter casts a ballot at a mobile polling station during local elections held by the Russian-installed authorities in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Makiivka (Makeyevka) in the Donetsk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, September 4, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
Russia replies to US criticism of 'sham' vote in occupied Ukrainian regions -RIA
A voter visits a mobile polling station during local elections held by the Russian-installed authorities in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the city of Mariupol, Russian-controlled Ukraine, August 31, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
Published September 8, 2023
Updated September 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Russian embassy in the U.S. said on Friday that Washington was meddling in Russia's internal affairs by calling elections in the occupied areas of Ukraine that Moscow now considers Russian "illegitimate", the RIA news agency reported.

Russia is holding regional elections this week, including in the four Ukrainian regions it partly controls.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday: "Russia's sham elections in occupied areas of Ukraine are illegitimate".

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.