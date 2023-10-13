Russia says Israel's air strikes on Syria violate international law

Israel's airstrikes on Syria on Thursday violated its sovereignty and international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, Israel's air force damaged the runways of Damascus and Aleppo international airports, forcing them to suspend operations.

"In the context of the sharp escalation of the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone, such forceful actions may lead to extremely dangerous consequences, as they could provoke an armed escalation throughout the region. That must never be allowed to happen," the ministry said.

