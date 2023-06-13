Russia says it arrested ex-defence industry workers suspected of spying for Ukraine

Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday it had arrested a group of former defence industry workers it suspects of supplying Ukraine with sensitive military information and of planning sabotage attacks.

The FSB accused the unnamed ex-workers of spying for Ukrainian military intelligence and of handing over technical documents and models used in the manufacture of weapons systems and equipment for Russia's Air Force.

It said in a statement that the same group was also involved in plans to blow up railway lines in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions which are used to supply Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

The FSB said it had opened criminal cases into the ex-workers on charges of committing state treason and preparing acts of sabotage.

"The suspects have been detained and are making confessions," the FSB said.

"Plastic explosives with a total mass of more than 4 kg, four detonators, military design documentation and goods used for military purposes, as well as US$150,000, have been seized," it said.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Gareth Jones)