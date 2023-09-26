Logo
Russia says it downs Ukrainian drones over Belgorod, Kursk regions
Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
Russian air defence units shot down seven Ukrainian drones over southern Belgorod region on Monday, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

According to Gladkov, there were no casualties.

Russia's Defence Ministry later said Russian forces had destroyed two drones over Kursk region. The ministry provided no details of the attack.

Both Belgorod and Kursk regions border Ukraine.

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Chris Reese)

