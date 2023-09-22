Russia says it sees growing friction between Ukraine and Poland, West

MOSCOW : Russia sees tension between Poland and Ukraine growing in the future after a spat over grain exports, and expects further rifts to develop between Kyiv and its Western allies, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on Poland's announcement this week that it would not send new arms deliveries to Ukraine.

"We see that there are frictions between Warsaw and Kyiv. We predict that these frictions will increase," Peskov said.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers in the conflict with Russia, but ties between the two countries have been strained by Poland's decision to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports in order to protect its own farmers.

Peskov also said it was "inevitable" that tension between Kyiv and other European capitals would increase over time, an assertion for which he provided no evidence.

That would suit Moscow, which casts the conflict as a proxy war in which the West is using Ukraine to try to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia.

There is no sign of an end to the 19-month conflict, while upcoming elections - including on Sept. 30 in Slovakia and next year in the United States - could bring major political changes in countries that have provided arms and support for Ukraine.

On Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that strong U.S. support for his war to repel Russian invaders would be maintained despite opposition from some Republican lawmakers to sending billions more in aid.

Poland said this week it would not deliver new arms to Ukraine, beyond existing agreements, because it needed to prioritise its own defence.

Peskov said Poland's posture was a problem for its neighbour Belarus, which is a close ally of Russia.

"As for Poland's weapons, being neighbours with Poland is not the most comfortable for our Belarusian comrades. The country is quite aggressive, does not shun subversive activity and interferes in internal affairs," Peskov said.

"But we and our Belarusian friends and allies are on alert against the background of potential threats that may come from Poland," he added.

