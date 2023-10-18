Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime

Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime
Children sit in the back of an ambulance at Shifa Hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri
Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take part in a protest, after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, near the Israeli Embassy in Ankara, Turkey October 17, 2023. Reuters could not immediately verify the claims nor the death toll. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Russia says strike on Gaza hospital is a shocking crime
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum (BRF), to mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 18, 2023. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW :Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a strike on a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of Palestinians was a shockingly dehumanising crime and said that Israel should provide satellite imagery if it was not involved.

Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital while Israel blamed the blast at Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, which denied responsibility.

"We qualify such a felonious deed as a crime - as an act of dehumanisation," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

Zakharova said that there was a clear attempt by some to absolve themselves of responsibility and that it was not enough to simply make comments in the media on such an incident so Israel and the United States should provide satellite imagery.

"Please be so kind as to provide satellite images, and it would be nice if American partners did it," Zakharova said.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.