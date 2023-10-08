Russia says thwarts Ukraine missile attack over Crimea

Russia's defence ministry said the country's air defence systems had "detected and destroyed" a Ukrainian S-200 anti-aircraft missile deployed in an attempted attack on the Crimean Peninsula on Saturday.

Reuters could not verify the report by the Russian defence ministry, which did not say where exactly the missile was shot down. Ukraine in recent weeks has stepped up attacks on Crimea, which was occupied and annexed by Russia in 2014.

"On Oct. 7, at about 6 p.m. Moscow time, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack on the territory of Crimea with an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defence system that had been converted to an attack version," the defence ministry said in a Telegram post.

"Russian air defence systems promptly detected and destroyed the Ukrainian missile in the air," it added.

