Russia sends dozens of drones into Ukraine in latest air strike
Firefighters work at a compound of a port on Danube river damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine October 6, 2023. Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa region/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
:Russia launched 36 Iranian-made attack drones against southern Ukraine overnight, damaging infrastructure in the Odesa region, authorities said.

The strikes targeted the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, the Ukrainian military reported, adding that air defence systems destroyed 27 drones.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said unspecified "logistics infrastructure" had been struck but that no injuries were reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone strikes on infrastructure in southern Ukraine in recent weeks and months, targeting port facilities in particular.

Separately, the Kherson regional administration said Russia had struck the region 79 times with mortars, artillery and drones over the past day, wounding four people and damaging several buildings.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sonali Paul)

